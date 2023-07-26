Open Menu

Chisinau Says 22 Russian Diplomats, 23 Technical Staff Will Leave Embassy In Moldova

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Chisinau Says 22 Russian Diplomats, 23 Technical Staff Will Leave Embassy in Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) As many as 22 Russian diplomats and 23 members of technical staff will leave the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Igor Zaharov, an adviser to Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Popescu said that the Moldovan Foreign Ministry had decided to cut Russia's diplomatic staff in the country and notified the country's embassy in Chisinau of the decision.

"As many as 22 diplomats and 23 members of the technical staff will leave the Russian embassy. They are not pesona non grata, they are asked to leave the country to ensure diplomatic parity," Zakharov told reporters.

