CIS Countries Concerned Over NATO Activities Near Bloc's Borders - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

The Commonwealth of Independent States is concerned over the boost of NATO activities near its borders, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Commonwealth of Independent States is concerned over the boost of NATO activities near its borders, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev said on Thursday.

"We are concerned over intensification of NATO activities close to the borders of our Commonwealth," Lebedev said at the meeting of the CIS border guard chiefs.

He pointed out that the threat of new military conflicts remained very high across the world.

"By destroying crucial strategic security agreements, some countries continue to conduct the policy of dictate in the international relations and try to place weapons in space," Lebedev stressed.

He added that the information space was also subjected to aggressive attacks, but has not specified by whom they are staged.

The Commonwealth of Independent States comprises 11 states that emerged as a result of the dissolution of the Soviet Union: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

