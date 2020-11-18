UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Of London Corporation Signs $53Mln Renewable Energy Deal With Voltalia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

City of London Corporation Signs $53Mln Renewable Energy Deal With Voltalia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The City of London Corporation, the municipal organization that governs the heart of the UK capital, has announced the signing of a 40 million pound ($53 million) renewable energy deal with Voltalia aimed at reducing carbon emissions and cutting costs, according to a press release published on Thursday.

"The governing body of the Square Mile has signed a power purchase agreement with Voltalia - an international player in renewable energies - to buy all the electricity produced by a new-build 95,000-panel solar farm in Dorset for 15 years," the press release read.

According to the City of London Corporation, the agreement could lead to energy cost savings of $3.9 million and will help the City of London, which comprises the historical financial district also known as the Square Mile, meet its target of reaching carbon net-zero emissions by 2040.

"This is a pioneering scheme which we hope will lead the way for local authorities across the UK. It means they can play their part in reducing emissions without the risks of owning their own energy firms or infrastructure and without the need for Government funding," Jamie Ingham Clark, chair of the City of London Corporation's corporate asset sub-committee, said in the press release.

The governing body announced in early October the launch of its Climate Action Strategy. The scheme aims to make the City of London carbon neutral by 2040, ten years earlier than the government's target date.

Related Topics

Electricity Ingham London Buy Lead United Kingdom October All Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

3 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens ECA&#039;s virt ..

6 minutes ago

MAO College starts 'week-long Shan-e-Rehmat-u-lil ..

37 minutes ago

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

1 hour ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.