UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civil Servants Working Online May Save Belgium Up To $43.7Mln - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Civil Servants Working Online May Save Belgium Up to $43.7Mln - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Belgium may save up to 37 million Euros ($43.7 million) a year by 2028 with a portion of Federal government staff working remotely, Le Soir newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a study.

Money will be saved chiefly due to the decreased area of rented offices and thus lower electricity costs. The number of physical workplaces may be reduced by 42%, with employees working two days a week remotely, according to the study commissioned by state secretary for budget Eva De Bleeker, public administration minister Petra De Sutter, and digitalization secretary Mathieu Michel.

Such a transformation in work will require a one-time investment in modernizing office equipment, but will pay off in a couple of years due to the reduction in rental office contracts.

Savings were calculated only for governmental structures in Brussels, as other regions did not participate in the study, the newspaper noted.

Mandatory telework in Belgium was abandoned in June, with employees allowed to return to offices for 2-3 days per week with less than 20% of staff present in the office at the same time.

Related Topics

Electricity Budget Brussels Same Belgium May June Government Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

31 minutes ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

27 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

28 minutes ago

Estonian Women's Fencing Team Wins Epee Tournament ..

29 minutes ago

Umrah Pilgrims; sterilization efforts intensify at ..

29 minutes ago

European Commission, Portugal sign economic recove ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.