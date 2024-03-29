Clean energy expo China concluded, showing global green efforts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Three-day Clean Energy Expo China 2024 (CEEC2024) concluded here in Beijing with an exhibition area of about 50,000 square meters, new displays, new technologies, new achievements and new thoughts demonstrated a brand-new power system ecological chain and new quality productive forces covering wind, solar, hydrogen, storage to more than 42,000 audiences.

Not only a total of 628 exhibiting companies, CEEC2024 also invited more than 500 home and abroad experts, entrepreneurs, envoys to China, to discuss the current development trends of clean energy through dozens of meetings and parallel forums.

Hydrogen energy, known as the ultimate energy of the 21st century, has recently been included in the Chinese government work report 2024 for the first time as an indispensable field of new quality productive forces, attracting widespread attention.

At the Hydrogen Energy & Fuel Cells Expo China 2024 held simultaneously, the China Hydrogen Alliance made a detailed analysis and expectations on the current situation and development prospects of the hydrogen industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

According to statistics from the China Hydrogen Alliance Research Institute, China's hydrogen production in 2022 has reached approximately 35.33 million tons, accounting for more than one-third of the world's total, firmly ranking as the largest hydrogen producer.

By 2050, if net-zero emissions are to be achieved, global demand for hydrogen will be about 660 million tons, of which China will account for approximately 195 million tons, namely, nearly 30%.

The UK and China have the same goals on climate issues. The UK hopes to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as China hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. To my way of thinking, hydrogen energy would play an increasingly important role in fulfilling such commitments.

At present, the UK mainly focuses on the demand for hydrogen energy in transportation, some industries that are difficult to reduce emissions (such as cement, steel, and the like) and sustainable aviation fuel,â€ Lewis Neal, British Trade Envoy to China, noted in a speech at the Inaugural UK-China Energy Dialogue Hydrogen Side Forum co-organized by China Hydrogen Alliance and the British Embassy in China.

"I am deeply impressed by the development speed of hydrogen energy made by the Chinese government and companies, including the increase in electrolytic hydrogen production capacity," the Envoy indicated. "We look forward to British and Chinese companies continuing to deepen cooperation in this field".

Started in 2009, CEEC, as China's first multi-category professional expo focusing on the clean energy industry chain, covering a completely new power system such as power generation, storage, transmission, distribution, transformation, and consumption.

