Collins Beats Garcia To Move Into Miami Open Semis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) American Danielle Collins powered into the semi-finals of the WTA Miami Open with an emphatic 6-3, 6-2 win over France's Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.
Garcia went into the match on the back of an upset win over third-seeded American Coco Gauff but was unable to get a foothold against the Floridian.
Garcia still appeared to be troubled by an injury to her right shoulder and received some treatment early in the second set.
Collins broke to go 5-3 up in the first set and then held serve for the set, then in the second set broke in the third game and never looked back as she wrapped up the win in one hour and 19 minutes.
Collins reached the semi-finals of Miami six years ago as a qualifier and at 53rd is the lowest ranked semi-finalist in the tournament.
The 30-year-old American now has a 4-0 record against Garcia and has yet to lose a set to the Frenchwoman but said the numbers didn't tell the true story.
"I think against someone like Caro, it forces me to be more concentrated. I know I don't want to give her an inch or she can get in there," Collins said.
Garcia said she had felt the pace of back-to-back tournaments.
"It's been a long two weeks for the body for me, between the back at the beginning and then the she shoulder which came back," she told reporters, adding that the shoulder issue was a recurrence of a previous injury.
"I think it's nothing too serious but (shoulder) is always quite problematic for a tennis player," she said, before adding that Collins had played "an amazing match".
Collins intends to retire at the end of the year but while she agreed she had a relaxed look to her play, she rejected the idea that it was a result of her impending departure from the sport.
"I think I feel pretty relaxed, but that could be due to a number of things. I've got a new hobby. I'm playing some more golf, running more, Pilates, all of these different things," she said.
"My dog is here. I'm feeling relaxed because I get to be with him at night. I don't know," she said with a smile.
Collins will face the winner of Wednesday's other quarter-final between her compatriot Jessica Pegula and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, who knocked out world number one Iga Swiatek in the previous round.
