Colombian Gov't, Strike Committee Reach 'Pre-Agreements' As Mass Protests Continue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

Colombian Gov't, Strike Committee Reach 'Pre-Agreements' as Mass Protests Continue

The Colombian government reported having reached a set of "pre-agreements" with the National Strike Committee, which oversees the mass demonstrations for higher living standards that have continued in the Latin American country for almost a month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Colombian government reported having reached a set of "pre-agreements" with the National Strike Committee, which oversees the mass demonstrations for higher living standards that have continued in the Latin American country for almost a month.

"The talks between the delegation of the National Government and the National Committee of Unemployment allowed today to conclude the document of pre-agreements that we worked on during this first stage of rapprochement," the government said.

After more than a week of negotiations between the Colombian government and protest leaders, the "pre-agreements" were 90% complete, the president of Colombia's General Confederation of Labour, Percy Olaya, said.

Demonstrations against a tax reform have been going on in Colombia since April 28. Although the reform bill was promptly withdrawn, the protests continued. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

The fourth large protest wave swept Colombia last Wednesday, and more rallies are scheduled for the last week of May.

