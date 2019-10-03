UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congo Republic President To Attend Russia-Africa Summit In Sochi - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:32 PM

Congo Republic President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi - Moscow

The president of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, will attend the Russia-Africa summit that will take place in Sochi in late October, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The president of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, will attend the Russia-Africa summit that will take place in Sochi in late October, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received the Congolese ambassador in Moscow on the latter's initiative, according to the ministry.

"During the talks, the sides substantively discussed the tasks of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Congolese relations, including given the participation of the president of the Republic of the Congo, D.

Sassou Nguesso, in the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi on October 24," the ministry said.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will take place in the resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with more than 40 of them having already confirmed their attendance.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Egypt Sochi Congo October Event All From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

19 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

34 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

34 minutes ago

49 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

49 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.