Congo Republic President to Attend Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The president of the Republic of the Congo , Denis Sassou Nguesso, will attend the Russia-Africa summit that will take place in Sochi in late October , the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received the Congolese ambassador in Moscow on the latter's initiative, according to the ministry.

"During the talks, the sides substantively discussed the tasks of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Congolese relations, including given the participation of the president of the Republic of the Congo, D.

Sassou Nguesso, in the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi on October 24," the ministry said.

The first ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, will take place in the resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The leaders of all 54 African nations have been invited to the event, with more than 40 of them having already confirmed their attendance.