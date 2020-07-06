UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Container Ship Catches Fire In Southern Iranian Bushehr Port - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:52 PM

Container Ship Catches Fire in Southern Iranian Bushehr Port - State Media

A container ship caught fire on Monday in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, official media reported, citing the head of the protection department of the Bushehr Ports and Maritime Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A container ship caught fire on Monday in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, official media reported, citing the head of the protection department of the Bushehr Ports and Maritime Organization.

According to the IRNA news agency, the fire occurred in Ameri Port in Tangestan County and firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the blaze both from the sea and the land.

There is a threat of the fire spreading to other vessels.

The investigation into the incident will be launched after the fire is taken under control, the news agency said.

Related Topics

Fire Media From

Recent Stories

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

19 minutes ago

Nation remembered M.M Alam on his 85th birth anniv ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister condoles over Dr Hidayat's death

1 minute ago

UK to unveil sanctions against human rights violat ..

1 minute ago

Elderly man drowned in river

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.