Mueller Starts For Bayern, Tchouameni Back For Real Madrid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has named veteran Thomas Mueller in the starting line-up for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg clash with Real Madrid.
The two-time Champions League winner will sit in attacking midfield behind England captain Harry Kane, replacing Raphael Guerreiro, who drops to the bench.
Centre-back Kim Min-jae will line-up alongside England defender Eric Dier to replace the injured Matthijs de Ligt in the other change from Bayern's quarter-final second leg victory over Arsenal.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti made two changes from the team which came through on penalties against Manchester City. The suspended captain Dani Carvajal is replaced by Lucas Vazquez in defence, with Nacho handed the captain's armband.
Aurelien Tchouameni returns from suspension in defensive midfield with France teammate Eduardo Camavinga making way.
England's Jude Bellingham will sit behind forwards Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior to make up the visitors' attack.
