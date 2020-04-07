UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Georgia Climb To 195 With 7 New Patients Overnight - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:03 PM

Georgia has registered seven new cases of coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours and no deaths in that time frame according to information on the government's dedicated coronavirus website

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Georgia has registered seven new cases of coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours and no deaths in that time frame according to information on the government's dedicated coronavirus website.

The total number of cases has now reached 195 people, 39 of whom have recovered.

Two citizens have died from COVID-19 infection since the pandemic reached the South Caucasus country.

Additionally, 370 suspected patients are currently under supervision, according to the website.

The number of cases detected is noticeably less than either regional neighbor, with Armenia currently counting over 850 cases and Azerbaijan over 640.

