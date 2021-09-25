UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sat 25th September 2021

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Britain preparing temporary visas for lorry drivers - Britain's government is looking at issuing temporary visas to allow foreign lorry drivers to work in Britain, reversing its earlier policy because of the shortage of drivers in Britain, which is hitting a range of supplies.

- Italy's civil servants to go back to office - Italy's 3.2 million civil servants have been told they will have to return to the office from October 15, the government has announced, with only a few allowed to continue working from home in exceptional circumstances.

- Congo vaccination drive - The authorities in Congo-Brazzaville have ordered extra measures to bolster the country's vaccination campaign. From November 1, a vaccination certificate will be needed to get access to government offices and other public buildings.

- More protests against France's health pass - Demonstrators turned out across France on Saturday for the 11th straight weekend of protests against France's health pass, but according to government estimates, the numbers are significantly down on previous weeks.

- More than 4.7 million dead - The coronavirus has killed more than 4,735,535 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 687,084 deaths, followed by Brazil with 593,663, India with 446,648, Mexico with 274,703 and Russia with 203,095.

The countries with the most deaths over the past seven days are: the United States with 15,750; Russia with 5,461; and Brazil with 3,727.

The WHO has said that taking into account excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19 the pandemics true overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records.

