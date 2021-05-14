Correspondents' Association Says White House Mask Requirement Lifted Effective Immediately

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The White House has officially lifted its mask-wearing requirement effective immediately for individuals who have been fully vaccinated, the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) said on Thursday.

"Effective immediately, pursuant to the new CDC guidance, mask-wearing requirements are lifted at the White House complex for those who are 14 days after their last required dose of one of the COVID-19 shots," the WHCA said in a statement.

Earlier, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a face mask.

The change comes amid ongoing mass vaccination efforts in the country. Earlier in the week, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said that the US is reaching a turning point in its fight against COVID with its rapidly expanding vaccination rates.