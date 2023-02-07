Council of EU Approves Draft Agreement on Defense Cooperation With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Council of the European Union approved on Monday a draft administrative agreement on extended cooperation between the European Defence Agency and the US Department of Defense.

"The purpose of this arrangement is to provide a framework to exchange information and explore opportunities for cooperation between EDA and the US DoD," the Council said in a statement.

Initially, the cooperation between the bodies will "enable a substantial defence dialogue" on information exchange, military mobility, registration of chemicals, supply chains and the impact of climate change, according to the statement.

The scale of partnership can be enlarged in the future with mutual consent.

The decision to strengthen defense cooperation between the EU and the US was made at the EU-US summit in 2021. The agreement is expected to go into effect after it is signed by both parties.