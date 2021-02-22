UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of EU Plans To Allocate $6.8Bln To Build ITER Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:03 PM

Council of EU Plans to Allocate $6.8Bln to Build ITER Nuclear Fusion Reactor

The European Union will continue financing the ITER international project aimed at creating the first-of-a-kind experimental nuclear fusion reactor and plans to allocate some 5.6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) for this purpose over the next seven years, the Council of the EU said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Union will continue financing the ITER international project aimed at creating the first-of-a-kind experimental nuclear fusion reactor and plans to allocate some 5.6 billion Euros ($6.8 billion) for this purpose over the next seven years, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

In July 2020, the EU commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, confirmed that the bloc would further fund the project despite the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Council today adopted a Decision securing the continuation of the European financing of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project during the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) period 2021-2027.

The indicative European contribution to the project for the period 2021-2027 is set at 5.61 billion in current prices," the council said in a press release.

In a bid to diversify sources of energy and reduce the bloc's dependence on oil and natural gas, the EU signed in 2006 an agreement with the United States, Russia, Japan, China, South Korea and India to create the thermonuclear reactor. The project aims at proving that fusion, the process that powers the sun, can become a major carbon-free source of energy for humanity.

The reactor, which is being assembled in southern France by 35 partners, is expected to produce the first plasma in December 2025 and begin deuterium-tritium fusion experiments in 2035.

Related Topics

India Russia China Nuclear France European Union Oil Japan South Korea United States July December Gas 2020 Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rs 50 bln spent on education, health, infrastructu ..

1 minute ago

Speaker convenes PA session on February 23

1 minute ago

GOC Pano Aqil visits Sukkur IBA, interacts with st ..

1 minute ago

Seminar held to mark Int'l Mother Language Day

3 minutes ago

IMF Chief Expresses 'Deepest Concern' Over Lockdow ..

3 minutes ago

CTD arrests terrorist affiliated with MQM-London

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.