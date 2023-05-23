UrduPoint.com

Counter-Terrorist Operation Ends In Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023

The counter-terrorist operation to ensure the safety of citizens after the infiltration of the Ukrainian sabotage group in Russia's Belgorod region has been completed, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday

On Monday, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region, prompting a counter-terrorist operation.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored fighting vehicles and five pickups were destroyed as a result of the counter-terrorist operation, while the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated.

"A decision has been made to end the regime of the counter-terrorist operation in the Belgorod region. The relevant document has been published," Gladkov said on Telegram.



