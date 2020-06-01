COVID-19 Case Count in Chile Nears 100,000, Death Toll Exceeds 1,000 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Chile's COVID-19 case count increased by 4,830 and reached 99,688, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The South American nation also registered 57 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 1,054.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 42,727.

Chile's COVID-19 infection rate significantly increased in the second half of May ” the country is reporting some 3,500-4,500 new cases a day, up from approximately 300-500 cases per day in April.