COVID-19 Case Count In Chile Nears 100,000, Death Toll Exceeds 1,000 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Chile's COVID-19 case count increased by 4,830 and reached 99,688, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The South American nation also registered 57 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 1,054.

At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 42,727.

Chile's COVID-19 infection rate significantly increased in the second half of May ” the country is reporting some 3,500-4,500 new cases a day, up from approximately 300-500 cases per day in April.

