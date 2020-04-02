COVID-19 Cases in Moldova Exceed 500 After Daily Increase of 82 - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Moldova has registered 82 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 505, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Thursday.

"As of today, we have confirmed 82 new coronavirus cases, thus we have 505 cases [in total]," Dumbraveanu said during a press briefing, adding that a person had died in the Chisinau hospital.

On March 17, the Moldovan parliament declared an emergency for 60 days. The republic has suspended all international air traffic and closed its land border. Since March 25, people over 63 years old have been asked to refrain from leaving their homes without an urgent reason.