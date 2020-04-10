UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Death Toll In US Rises Above 16,000, Cases Top 452,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in US Rises Above 16,000, Cases Top 452,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has risen above 16,000, according to the latest data published by Johns Hopkins University at 4:00 pm EST (2000 GMT) on Thursday.

According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, at least 16,129 people have died in the United States as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 451,491, the highest number of infections in any country.

Related Topics

Died United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

1 hour ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

47 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

2 hours ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.