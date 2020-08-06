UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Shows World Ill-Prepared For Preventing Pandemics- Nicaragua Presidential Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

COVID-19 Shows World Ill-Prepared for Preventing Pandemics- Nicaragua Presidential Adviser

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) American by birth and Sandinista by adoption, Nicaragua's presidential adviser and economist Paul Oquist told Sputnik that the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that the global community is not prepared enough to manage such disasters, neither politically nor economically.

"It is very symptomatic that the coronavirus pandemic has shown us how little prepared we are to face such high risks, how little we have invested politically and economically to prevent them," Oquist told Sputnik in an online interview ahead of the London presentation of his new book, Equilibra.

The expert, who is currently Minister Secretary of Presidency and Private Secretary for National Policies of President Daniel Ortega, warned, however, that in spite of its huge economic and social impact, COVID-19 is "small, transitory and recoverable," compared to a nuclear war or climate change.

"In the case of climate change we could reach a point of no return because it has been proven that the human being cannot withstand temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius [122 degrees Fahrenheit]," he noted.

Oquist's first recommendation in this regard is for the United States to adopt binding commitments to reduce carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030, and reducing them to zero across the world by 2050.

"If we do this, we have a chance of lowering the temperature by 1.5 °C, and in doing this avoid fatal consequences," he said.

He recalled that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 2015 suggested that the most polluting countries since the Industrial Revolution should compensate those that are now paying the consequences.

"Some people might think that this is a very radical proposition, but all the world's legal systems, from the Napoleonic Code to the Common Law [Anglo-Saxon law] have established that whoever causes the damage must pay compensation," the expert said.

In regard to the nuclear threat, Oquist thinks that the end of the so-called Cold War in the 1990s has brought about the demobilization of the anti-nuclear movement that used to be very strong in the 1960s.

It looks as though we have grown accustomed to living with nuclear weapons in a world where there are now more than 4,000 nuclear warheads, he said.

Oquist, whose book gives a detailed account of various political incidents that have placed the world on the edge of extinction by a nuclear attack, thinks that the solution starts with nuclear disarmament.

We should not be playing Russian roulette with nuclear arms, the author warned, after suggesting that a fair solution would be to start with gradual disarmament by both the countries that have admitted being in possession of nuclear warheads and those that keep them in secrecy.

The economist explained that the second volume of his book discusses Imperialism and its different stages, as he believes it is necessary reading for understanding the unilateral coercive measures currently used by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union against other nations, organizations and individuals.

"They imposed themselves as police officers, attorneys, judges and wardens over the rest of the world, even though no one has bestowed such titles upon them, or given the right to judge everyone else," he noted.

According to Oquist, these coercive measures with an extra-territorial focus that are being enforced against countries like Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, also count as a crime against humanity, according to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Related Topics

Attack World Police Russia Nuclear European Union London Rome Reading United Kingdom United States Cuba Venezuela Criminals 2015 All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

7 minutes ago

Thai King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Following Mas ..

7 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's GPD Shrinks by 2.7% in First Half of ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's International Reserves Up 1.6% to $591.8B ..

9 minutes ago

Dr. Inamul Haq Javed appointed as adviser grievanc ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs unearths under-invoicing case

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.