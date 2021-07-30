UrduPoint.com

Crew In Control Of Mercer Street Ship After Attack, US Navy Escorts Vessel - Operator

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The crew took back control of the Japanese-owned Mercer Street vessel that was attacked in the Indian Ocean, Zodiac Maritime ship management company said on Friday, adding that the US navy escorts the ship now.

Earlier in the day, Zodiac Maritime said that two crew members, citizens of Romania and the UK, were killed during the attack and the details of the incident are being established.

"We can now confirm that the M/T Mercer Street is sailing under the control of her crew and under her own power at 14 knots to a safe location with a US naval escort," the company tweeted.

