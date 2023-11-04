Cricket: England V Australia World Cup Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 11:20 PM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and England in Ahmedabad on Saturday:
Australia
T. Head c Root b Woakes 11
D. Warner c Willey b Woakes 15
S. Smith c Ali b Rashid 44
M. Labuschagne lbw b Wood 71
J. Inglis c Ali b Rashid 3
C. Green b Willey 47
M. Stoinis c Bairstow b Livingstone 35
P. Cummins c Malan b Wood 10
M. Starc c Ali b Woakes 10
A. Zampa c Buttler b Woakes 29
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (lb6, w4) 10
Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 286
Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Head), 2-38 (Warner), 3-113 (Smith), 4-117 (Inglis), 5-178 (Labuschagne), 6-223 (Green), 7-241 (Stoinis), 8-247 (Cummins), 9-285 (Zampa), 10-286(Starc)
Bowling: Willey 10-1-48-1 (w1), Woakes 9.3-0-54-4, Wood 10-0-70-2 (w3), Livingstone 6-0-42-1, Moeen 4-0-28-0, Rashid 10-0-38-2
England (target 287)
J. Bairstow c Inglis b Starc 0
D.
Malan c Head b Cummins 50
J. Root c Inglis b Starc 13
B. Stokes c Stoinis b Zampa 64
J. Buttler c Green b Zampa 1
M. Ali c Warner b Zampa 42
L. Livingstone c sub (Abbott) b Cummins 2
C. Woakes c Labuschagne b Stoinis 32
D. Willey c Zampa b Hazlewood 15
A. Rashid c Inglis b Hazlewood 20
M. Wood not out 0
Extras (lb6, w8) 14
Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Bairstow), 2-19 (Root), 3-103 (Malan), 4-106 (Buttler), 5-169 (Stokes), 6-174 (Livingstone),7-186 (Moeen), 8-216 (Willey), 9-253 (Woakes), 10-253 (Rashid)
Bowling: Starc 10-0-66-2 (w4), Hazlewood 9.1-1-49-2 (w2), Cummins 10-1-49-2, Zampa 10-0-21-3 (w2), Head 5-0-28-0, Stoinis 4-0-34-1
result: Australia won by 33 runs
Toss: England
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)