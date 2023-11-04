Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia World Cup Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Cricket: England v Australia World Cup scoreboard

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and England in Ahmedabad on Saturday:

Australia

T. Head c Root b Woakes 11

D. Warner c Willey b Woakes 15

S. Smith c Ali b Rashid 44

M. Labuschagne lbw b Wood 71

J. Inglis c Ali b Rashid 3

C. Green b Willey 47

M. Stoinis c Bairstow b Livingstone 35

P. Cummins c Malan b Wood 10

M. Starc c Ali b Woakes 10

A. Zampa c Buttler b Woakes 29

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (lb6, w4) 10

Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 286

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Head), 2-38 (Warner), 3-113 (Smith), 4-117 (Inglis), 5-178 (Labuschagne), 6-223 (Green), 7-241 (Stoinis), 8-247 (Cummins), 9-285 (Zampa), 10-286(Starc)

Bowling: Willey 10-1-48-1 (w1), Woakes 9.3-0-54-4, Wood 10-0-70-2 (w3), Livingstone 6-0-42-1, Moeen 4-0-28-0, Rashid 10-0-38-2

England (target 287)

J. Bairstow c Inglis b Starc 0

D.

Malan c Head b Cummins 50

J. Root c Inglis b Starc 13

B. Stokes c Stoinis b Zampa 64

J. Buttler c Green b Zampa 1

M. Ali c Warner b Zampa 42

L. Livingstone c sub (Abbott) b Cummins 2

C. Woakes c Labuschagne b Stoinis 32

D. Willey c Zampa b Hazlewood 15

A. Rashid c Inglis b Hazlewood 20

M. Wood not out 0

Extras (lb6, w8) 14

Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 253

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Bairstow), 2-19 (Root), 3-103 (Malan), 4-106 (Buttler), 5-169 (Stokes), 6-174 (Livingstone),7-186 (Moeen), 8-216 (Willey), 9-253 (Woakes), 10-253 (Rashid)

Bowling: Starc 10-0-66-2 (w4), Hazlewood 9.1-1-49-2 (w2), Cummins 10-1-49-2, Zampa 10-0-21-3 (w2), Head 5-0-28-0, Stoinis 4-0-34-1

result: Australia won by 33 runs

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

