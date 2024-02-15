Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday:

India 1st innings

Y. Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10

R. Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131

S. Gill c Foakes b Wood 0

R. Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5

R. Jadeja not out 110

S. Khan run out (Wood) 62

K. Yadav not out 1

Extras (b1, lb3, nb2, w1) 7

Totla (5 wickets, 86 overs) 326

Still to bat: D.

Jurel, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Jaiswal), 2-24 (Gill), 3-33 (Patidar), 4-237 (Rohit), 5-314 (Sarfaraz)

Bowling: Anderson 19-5-51-0 (nb1), Wood 17-2-69-3 (w1, nb1), Hartley 23-3-81-1, Root 13-1-68-0, Ahmed 14-0-53-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)