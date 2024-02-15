Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday:
India 1st innings
Y. Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10
R. Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131
S. Gill c Foakes b Wood 0
R. Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5
R. Jadeja not out 110
S. Khan run out (Wood) 62
K. Yadav not out 1
Extras (b1, lb3, nb2, w1) 7
Totla (5 wickets, 86 overs) 326
Still to bat: D.
Jurel, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Jaiswal), 2-24 (Gill), 3-33 (Patidar), 4-237 (Rohit), 5-314 (Sarfaraz)
Bowling: Anderson 19-5-51-0 (nb1), Wood 17-2-69-3 (w1, nb1), Hartley 23-3-81-1, Root 13-1-68-0, Ahmed 14-0-53-0
Toss: India
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
