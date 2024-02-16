Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day two of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday:
India 1st innings (overnight 326-5, R. Jadeja 110, K. Yadav one)
Y. Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10
R. Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131
S. Gill c Foakes b Wood 0
R. Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5
R. Jadeja c and b Root 112
S. Khan run out (Wood) 62
K. Yadav c Foakes b Anderson 4
D. Jurel c Foakes b Ahmed 46
R. Ashwin c Anderson b Ahmed 37
J.
Bumrah lbw b Wood 26
M. Siraj not out 3
Extras (b2, lb4, nb2, w1) 9
Totla (all out, 130.5 overs) 445
Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Jaiswal), 2-24 (Gill), 3-33 (Patidar), 4-237 (Sharma), 5-314 (Khan), 6-331 (Yadav), 7-331 (Jadeja), 8-408 (Ashwin), 9-415 (Jurel), 10-445 (Bumrah)
Bowling: Anderson 25-7-61-1 (nb1), Wood 27.5-2-114-4 (w1, nb1), Hartley 40-7-109-1, Root 16-3-70-1, Ahmed 22-2-85-2
Toss: India
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
afp
