Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day two of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday:

India 1st innings (overnight 326-5, R. Jadeja 110, K. Yadav one)

Y. Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10

R. Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131

S. Gill c Foakes b Wood 0

R. Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5

R. Jadeja c and b Root 112

S. Khan run out (Wood) 62

K. Yadav c Foakes b Anderson 4

D. Jurel c Foakes b Ahmed 46

R. Ashwin c Anderson b Ahmed 37

J.

Bumrah lbw b Wood 26

M. Siraj not out 3

Extras (b2, lb4, nb2, w1) 9

Totla (all out, 130.5 overs) 445

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Jaiswal), 2-24 (Gill), 3-33 (Patidar), 4-237 (Sharma), 5-314 (Khan), 6-331 (Yadav), 7-331 (Jadeja), 8-408 (Ashwin), 9-415 (Jurel), 10-445 (Bumrah)

Bowling: Anderson 25-7-61-1 (nb1), Wood 27.5-2-114-4 (w1, nb1), Hartley 40-7-109-1, Root 16-3-70-1, Ahmed 22-2-85-2

Toss: India

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

