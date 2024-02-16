Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day two of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday:

India 1st innings (overnight 326-5, R. Jadeja 110, K. Yadav one)

Y. Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10

R. Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131

S. Gill c Foakes b Wood 0

R. Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5

R. Jadeja c and b Root 112

S. Khan run out (Wood) 62

K. Yadav c Foakes b Anderson 4

D. Jurel c Foakes b Ahmed 46

R. Ashwin c Anderson b Ahmed 37

J.

Bumrah lbw b Wood 26

M. Siraj not out 3

Extras (b2, lb4, nb2, w1) 9

Totla (all out, 130.5 overs) 445

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Jaiswal), 2-24 (Gill), 3-33 (Patidar), 4-237 (Sharma), 5-314 (Khan), 6-331 (Yadav), 7-331 (Jadeja), 8-408 (Ashwin), 9-415 (Jurel), 10-445 (Bumrah)

Bowling: Anderson 25-7-61-1 (nb1), Wood 27.5-2-114-4 (w1, nb1), Hartley 40-7-109-1, Root 16-3-70-1, Ahmed 22-2-85-2

Toss: India

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

afp

Related Topics

India Rajkot Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe TV All

Recent Stories

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

34 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

41 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

2 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

19 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World