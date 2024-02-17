Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after England's first innings on day three of the third Test against India in Rajkot on Saturday:

India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)

England 1st innings (overnight 207-2, B. Duckett 133, J. Root 9)

Z. Crawley c Patidar b Ashwin 15

B. Duckett c Gill b Kuldeep 153

O. Pope lbw b Siraj 39

J. Root c Jaiswal b Bumrah 18

J. Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep 0

B. Stokes c Bumrah b Jadeja 41

B. Foakes c Sharma b Siraj 13

R. Ahmed b Siraj 6

T.

Hartley st Jurel b Jadeja 9

M. Wood not out 4

J. Anderson b Siraj 1

Extras (b6, lb5, nb4, pen5) 20

Total (all out, 71.1 overs) 319

Fall of wickets: 1-89 (Crawley), 2-182 (Pope), 3-224 (Root), 4-225 (Bairstow), 5-260 (Duckett), 6-299 (Stokes), 7-299 (Foakes), 8-314 (Ahmed), 9-314 (Hartley), 10-319 (Anderson)

Bowling: Bumrah 15-1-54-1 (nb1), Siraj 21.1-2-84-4 (nb1), Yadav 18-2-77-2, Ashwin 7-0-37-1 (out of Test), Jadeja 10-0-51-2 (nb2)

Toss: India

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)