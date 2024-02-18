Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's second innings on day four of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Sunday:
India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)
England 1st innings 319 (B. Duckett 153, B. Stokes 41; M. Siraj 4-84)
India 2nd innings (overnight 196-2, S. Gill 65, K. Yadav 5)
Y. Jaiswal not out 214
R. Sharma lbw b Root 19
S. Gill run out (Stokes/Hartley) 91
R. Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0
K. Yadav c Root b Ahmed 27
S.
Khan not out 68
Extras (lb9, w2) 11
Total (4 wickets dec, 98 overs) 430
Did not bat: R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 1-185* (Jaiswal, retired hurt), 2-191 (Patidar), 3-246 (Gill), 4-258 (Kuldeep)
Bowling: Anderson 13-1-78-0 (w1), Root 27-3-111-1, Hartley 23-2-78-1, Wood 10-0-46-0 (w1), Ahmed 25-1-108-1
Toss: India
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
