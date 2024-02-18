Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's second innings on day four of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Sunday:

India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)

England 1st innings 319 (B. Duckett 153, B. Stokes 41; M. Siraj 4-84)

India 2nd innings (overnight 196-2, S. Gill 65, K. Yadav 5)

Y. Jaiswal not out 214

R. Sharma lbw b Root 19

S. Gill run out (Stokes/Hartley) 91

R. Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0

K. Yadav c Root b Ahmed 27

S.

Khan not out 68

Extras (lb9, w2) 11

Total (4 wickets dec, 98 overs) 430

Did not bat: R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 1-185* (Jaiswal, retired hurt), 2-191 (Patidar), 3-246 (Gill), 4-258 (Kuldeep)

Bowling: Anderson 13-1-78-0 (w1), Root 27-3-111-1, Hartley 23-2-78-1, Wood 10-0-46-0 (w1), Ahmed 25-1-108-1

Toss: India

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)