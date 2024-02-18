Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's second innings on day four of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Sunday:

India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)

England 1st innings 319 (B. Duckett 153, B. Stokes 41; M. Siraj 4-84)

India 2nd innings (overnight 196-2, S. Gill 65, K. Yadav 5)

Y. Jaiswal not out 214

R. Sharma lbw b Root 19

S. Gill run out (Stokes/Hartley) 91

R. Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0

K. Yadav c Root b Ahmed 27

S.

Khan not out 68

Extras (lb9, w2) 11

Total (4 wickets dec, 98 overs) 430

Did not bat: R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 1-185* (Jaiswal, retired hurt), 2-191 (Patidar), 3-246 (Gill), 4-258 (Kuldeep)

Bowling: Anderson 13-1-78-0 (w1), Root 27-3-111-1, Hartley 23-2-78-1, Wood 10-0-46-0 (w1), Ahmed 25-1-108-1

Toss: India

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

India Rajkot Anderson Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Joel Wilson Jeff Crowe December Sunday TV

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

14 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

14 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

14 hours ago
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

14 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

14 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

14 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

14 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

14 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

14 hours ago

More Stories From World