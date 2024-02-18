Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard

Published February 18, 2024

Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Final scoreboard of the third Test between India and England on day four in Rajkot on Sunday:

India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)

England 1st innings 319 (B. Duckett 153, B. Stokes 41; M. Siraj 4-84)

India 2nd innings (overnight 196-2, S. Gill 65, K. Yadav 5)

Y. Jaiswal not out 214

R. Sharma lbw b Root 19

S. Gill run out (Stokes/Hartley) 91

R. Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0

K. Yadav c Root b Ahmed 27

S. Khan not out 68

Extras (lb9, w2) 11

Total (4 wickets dec, 98 overs) 430

Did not bat: R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 1-185* (Jaiswal, retired hurt), 2-191 (Patidar), 3-246 (Gill), 4-258 (Kuldeep)

Bowling: Anderson 13-1-78-0 (w1), Root 27-3-111-1, Hartley 23-2-78-1, Wood 10-0-46-0 (w1), Ahmed 25-1-108-1

England 2nd innings (target 557)

Z. Crawley lbw b Bumrah 11

B.

Duckett run out (Siraj/Jurel) 4

O. Pope c Rohit b Jadeja 3

J. Root lbw b Jadeja 7

J. Bairstow lbw b Jadeja 4

B. Stokes lbw b Kuldeep 15

B. Foakes c Jurel b Jadeja 16

R. Ahmed c Siraj b Kuldeep 0

T. Hartley b Ashwin 16

M. Wood c Jaiswal b Jadeja 33

J. Anderson not out 1

Extras (b5, lb4, nb3) 12

Total (all out, 39.4 overs) 122

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Duckett), 2-18 (Crawley), 3-20 (Pope), 4-28 (Bairstow), 5-50 (Root), 6-50 (Stokes), 7-50 (Ahmed), 8-82 (Foakes), 9-91 (Hartley), 10-122 (Wood)

Bowling: Bumrah 8-1-18-1 (nb1), Siraj 5-2-16-0, Jadeja 12.4-4-41-5 (nb2), Kuldeep 8-2-19-2, Ashwin 6-3-19-1

Toss: India

result: India won by 434 runs

Series: India lead five-match series 2-1

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

