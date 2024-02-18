Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Final scoreboard of the third Test between India and England on day four in Rajkot on Sunday:
India 1st innings 445 (R. Sharma 131, R. Jadeja 112, S. Khan 62; M. Wood 4-114, R. Ahmed 2-85)
England 1st innings 319 (B. Duckett 153, B. Stokes 41; M. Siraj 4-84)
India 2nd innings (overnight 196-2, S. Gill 65, K. Yadav 5)
Y. Jaiswal not out 214
R. Sharma lbw b Root 19
S. Gill run out (Stokes/Hartley) 91
R. Patidar c Ahmed b Hartley 0
K. Yadav c Root b Ahmed 27
S. Khan not out 68
Extras (lb9, w2) 11
Total (4 wickets dec, 98 overs) 430
Did not bat: R. Jadeja, D. Jurel, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 1-185* (Jaiswal, retired hurt), 2-191 (Patidar), 3-246 (Gill), 4-258 (Kuldeep)
Bowling: Anderson 13-1-78-0 (w1), Root 27-3-111-1, Hartley 23-2-78-1, Wood 10-0-46-0 (w1), Ahmed 25-1-108-1
England 2nd innings (target 557)
Z. Crawley lbw b Bumrah 11
B.
Duckett run out (Siraj/Jurel) 4
O. Pope c Rohit b Jadeja 3
J. Root lbw b Jadeja 7
J. Bairstow lbw b Jadeja 4
B. Stokes lbw b Kuldeep 15
B. Foakes c Jurel b Jadeja 16
R. Ahmed c Siraj b Kuldeep 0
T. Hartley b Ashwin 16
M. Wood c Jaiswal b Jadeja 33
J. Anderson not out 1
Extras (b5, lb4, nb3) 12
Total (all out, 39.4 overs) 122
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Duckett), 2-18 (Crawley), 3-20 (Pope), 4-28 (Bairstow), 5-50 (Root), 6-50 (Stokes), 7-50 (Ahmed), 8-82 (Foakes), 9-91 (Hartley), 10-122 (Wood)
Bowling: Bumrah 8-1-18-1 (nb1), Siraj 5-2-16-0, Jadeja 12.4-4-41-5 (nb2), Kuldeep 8-2-19-2, Ashwin 6-3-19-1
Toss: India
Series: India lead five-match series 2-1
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
