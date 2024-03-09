Cricket: India V England 5th Test Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day three of the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala on Saturday:
England 1st innings 218 (Z. Crawley 79; K. Yadav 5-72, R. Ashwin 4-51)
India 1st innings (overnight 473-8, K. Yadav 27, J. Bumrah 19)
Y. Jaiswal st Foakes b Bashir 57
R. Sharma b Stokes 103
S. Gill b Anderson 110
D. Padikkal b Bashir 65
S. Khan c Root b Bashir 56
R. Jadeja lbw b Hartley 15
D. Jurel c Duckett b Bashir 15
R. Ashwin b Hartley 0
K.
Yadav c Foakes b Anderson 30
J. Bumrah st Foakes b Bashir 20
M. Siraj not out 0
Extras (lb4, nb2) 6
Total (all out, 124.1 overs) 477
Fall of wickets: 1-104 (Jaiswal), 2-275 (Rohit), 3-279 (Gill), 4-376 (Sarfaraz), 5-403 (Padikkal), 6-427 (Jurel), 7-427 (Jadeja), 8-428 (Ashwin), 9-477 (Yadav), 10-477 (Bumrah)
Bowling: Anderson 16-2-60-2 (nb1), Wood 15-1-89-0, Hartley 39-3-126-2, Bashir 46.1-5-173-5, Stokes 5-1-17-1 (nb1), Root 3-0-8-0
Toss: England
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Recent Stories
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
More Stories From World
-
Biden criticizes Trump-Orban meeting47 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Wales v France teams47 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard47 minutes ago
-
Erdogan says March local elections will be his 'last'47 minutes ago
-
US senators avert partial shutdown57 minutes ago
-
Tunisian economic crisis mutes build-up to Ramazan57 minutes ago
-
Drones, drugs & destruction: The gangs plaguing Haiti1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update1 hour ago
-
James Anderson: five great Test hauls on road to 7001 hour ago
-
China's NEVs provide engine for technological development in new era1 hour ago
-
James Anderson, England's enduring 'king of swing'1 hour ago
-
China's traditional weaving magic to tap international market1 hour ago