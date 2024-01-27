Cricket: India Vs England 1st Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day three of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on Saturday:
England 1st innings 246 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 37, B. Duckett 35; R. Ashwin 3-68, R. Jadeja 3-88)
India 1st innings (overnight 421-7; R. Jadeja 81, A. Patel 35)
Y. Jaiswal c and b Root 80
R. Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24
S. Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23
K.L. Rahul c Ahmed b Hartley 86
S. Iyer c Hartley b Ahmed 35
R. Jadeja lbw b Root 87
K.S. Bharat lbw b Root 41
R. Ashwin run out (Hartley/Foakes) 1
A.
Patel b Ahmed 44
J. Bumrah b Root 0
M. Siraj not out 0
Extras (b5, lb6, w2, nb2) 15
Total (all out, 121 overs) 436
Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Rohit), 2-123 (Jaiswal), 3-159 (Gill), 4-223 (Iyer), 5-288 (Rahul), 6-356 (Bharat), 7-358 (Ashwin), 8-436 (Jadeja), 9-436 (Bumrah), 10-436 (Axar)
Bowling: Wood 17-1-47-0 (w2), Hartley 25-0-131-2 (nb2), Leach 26-6-63-1, Ahmed 24-4-105-2, Root 29-5-79-4
Toss: England
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Washington approves sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey7 minutes ago
-
Jury orders Trump to pay $83m for sex assault defamation7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Marshall Islands establish diplomatic ties7 minutes ago
-
LPGA Drive On Championship scores7 minutes ago
-
Ake strikes late as Man City oust Spurs from FA Cup17 minutes ago
-
'I'll sleep a bit better' says Guardiola after Klopp bombshell17 minutes ago