Cricket: India Vs England 1st Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Cricket: India vs England 1st Test scoreboard

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard after India's first innings on day three of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on Saturday:

England 1st innings 246 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 37, B. Duckett 35; R. Ashwin 3-68, R. Jadeja 3-88)

India 1st innings (overnight 421-7; R. Jadeja 81, A. Patel 35)

Y. Jaiswal c and b Root 80

R. Sharma c Stokes b Leach 24

S. Gill c Duckett b Hartley 23

K.L. Rahul c Ahmed b Hartley 86

S. Iyer c Hartley b Ahmed 35

R. Jadeja lbw b Root 87

K.S. Bharat lbw b Root 41

R. Ashwin run out (Hartley/Foakes) 1

A.

Patel b Ahmed 44

J. Bumrah b Root 0

M. Siraj not out 0

Extras (b5, lb6, w2, nb2) 15

Total (all out, 121 overs) 436

Fall of wickets: 1-80 (Rohit), 2-123 (Jaiswal), 3-159 (Gill), 4-223 (Iyer), 5-288 (Rahul), 6-356 (Bharat), 7-358 (Ashwin), 8-436 (Jadeja), 9-436 (Bumrah), 10-436 (Axar)

Bowling: Wood 17-1-47-0 (w2), Hartley 25-0-131-2 (nb2), Leach 26-6-63-1, Ahmed 24-4-105-2, Root 29-5-79-4

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

More Stories From World