Cricket: New Zealand V Australia - 1st Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after Australia's second innings on day three of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Saturday:
Australia 1st innings 383 (C. Green 174 not out, M. Marsh 40; M. Henry 5-70)
New Zealand 1st innings 179 (G. Phillips 71; M. Henry 42; N. Lyon 4-43)
Australia 2nd innings (overnight 13-2)
S. Smith b Southee 0
U. Khawaja st Blundell b Phillips 28
M. Labuschagne c Blundell b Southee 2
C. Green c Young b Phillips 34
T. Head c Kuggeleijn b Phillips 29
M. Marsh c Young b Phillips 0
A. Carey c Southee b Phillips 3
M.
Starc b Henry 12
P. Cummins c Latham b Henry 8
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (b5, lb1) 6
Total (for 10 wkts, 51.1 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Smith), 2-4 (Labuschagne), 3-53 (Lyon), 4-81 (Khawaja), 5-127 (Head), 6-127 (Marsh), 7-139 (Carey), 8-146 (Green), 9-159 (Cummins), 10-164 (Starc)
Bowling: Southee 11.1-2-46-2, Henry 12.1-1-36-3, Kuggeleijn 3-0-18-0, O'Rourke 7.5-4-11-0, Phillips 16-4-45-5, Ravindra 1-0-2-0
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
