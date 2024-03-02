Cricket: New Zealand v Australia - 1st Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after Australia's second innings on day three of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Saturday:

Australia 1st innings 383 (C. Green 174 not out, M. Marsh 40; M. Henry 5-70)

New Zealand 1st innings 179 (G. Phillips 71; M. Henry 42; N. Lyon 4-43)

Australia 2nd innings (overnight 13-2)

S. Smith b Southee 0

U. Khawaja st Blundell b Phillips 28

M. Labuschagne c Blundell b Southee 2

N. Lyon c Young b Henry 41

C. Green c Young b Phillips 34

T. Head c Kuggeleijn b Phillips 29

M. Marsh c Young b Phillips 0

A. Carey c Southee b Phillips 3

M.

Starc b Henry 12

P. Cummins c Latham b Henry 8

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b5, lb1) 6

Total (for 10 wkts, 51.1 overs) 164

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Smith), 2-4 (Labuschagne), 3-53 (Lyon), 4-81 (Khawaja), 5-127 (Head), 6-127 (Marsh), 7-139 (Carey), 8-146 (Green), 9-159 (Cummins), 10-164 (Starc)

Bowling: Southee 11.1-2-46-2, Henry 12.1-1-36-3, Kuggeleijn 3-0-18-0, O'Rourke 7.5-4-11-0, Phillips 16-4-45-5, Ravindra 1-0-2-0

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)