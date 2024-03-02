Cricket: New Zealand V Australia - 1st Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Saturday:
Australia 1st innings 383 (C. Green 174 not out, M. Marsh 40; M. Henry 5-70)
New Zealand 1st innings 179 (G. Phillips 71; M. Henry 42; N. Lyon 4-43)
Australia 2nd innings (overnight 13-2)
S. Smith b Southee 0
U. Khawaja st Blundell b Phillips 28
M. Labuschagne c Blundell b Southee 2
C. Green c Young b Phillips 34
T. Head c Kuggeleijn b Phillips 29
M. Marsh c Young b Phillips 0
A. Carey c Southee b Phillips 3
M. Starc b Henry 12
P. Cummins c Latham b Henry 8
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (b5, lb1) 6
Total (for 10 wkts, 51.1 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Smith), 2-4 (Labuschagne), 3-53 (Lyon), 4-81 (Khawaja), 5-127 (Head), 6-127 (Marsh), 7-139 (Carey), 8-146 (Green), 9-159 (Cummins), 10-164 (Starc)
Bowling: Southee 11.
1-2-46-2, Henry 12.1-1-36-3, Kuggeleijn 3-0-18-0, O'Rourke 7.5-4-11-0, Phillips 16-4-45-5, Ravindra 1-0-2-0
New Zealand 2nd innings
T. Latham c Carey b Lyon 8
W. Young c Smith b Head 15
K. Williamson c Smith b Lyon 9
R. Ravindra not out 56
D. Mitchell not out 12
Extras (b9, lb1, w1) 11
Total (for 3 wkts, 41 overs) 111
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Latham), 2-35 (Williamson), 3-59 (Young)
To bat: T. Blundell, G. Phillips, S. Kuggeleijn, M. Henry, T. Southee, W. O'Rourke
Bowling: Starc 6-2-22-0 (w1), Hazlewood 7-2-17-0, Lyon 16-7-27-2, Cummins 8-1-25-0, Head 4-1-10-1
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Recent Stories
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Acapulco results3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Austin results - collated13 minutes ago
-
US designer, 'geriatric starlet' Iris Apfel dies age 10213 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA San Diego results - collated23 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands -- GFZ33 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's famed Angkor sees 50 pct rise in int'l tourists in first 2 months33 minutes ago
-
Giant panda parents, cubs back in China from Spain33 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 790 food baskets in Sudan33 minutes ago
-
Biden says 'hoping' for Gaza ceasefire deal by Ramadan43 minutes ago
-
Australia target New Zealand 'superstar' Ravindra in first Test43 minutes ago
-
Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win43 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1059 against USD Friday43 minutes ago