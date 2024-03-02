Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Australia - 1st Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v Australia - 1st Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington on Saturday:

Australia 1st innings 383 (C. Green 174 not out, M. Marsh 40; M. Henry 5-70)

New Zealand 1st innings 179 (G. Phillips 71; M. Henry 42; N. Lyon 4-43)

Australia 2nd innings (overnight 13-2)

S. Smith b Southee 0

U. Khawaja st Blundell b Phillips 28

M. Labuschagne c Blundell b Southee 2

N. Lyon c Young b Henry 41

C. Green c Young b Phillips 34

T. Head c Kuggeleijn b Phillips 29

M. Marsh c Young b Phillips 0

A. Carey c Southee b Phillips 3

M. Starc b Henry 12

P. Cummins c Latham b Henry 8

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b5, lb1) 6

Total (for 10 wkts, 51.1 overs) 164

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Smith), 2-4 (Labuschagne), 3-53 (Lyon), 4-81 (Khawaja), 5-127 (Head), 6-127 (Marsh), 7-139 (Carey), 8-146 (Green), 9-159 (Cummins), 10-164 (Starc)

Bowling: Southee 11.

1-2-46-2, Henry 12.1-1-36-3, Kuggeleijn 3-0-18-0, O'Rourke 7.5-4-11-0, Phillips 16-4-45-5, Ravindra 1-0-2-0

New Zealand 2nd innings

T. Latham c Carey b Lyon 8

W. Young c Smith b Head 15

K. Williamson c Smith b Lyon 9

R. Ravindra not out 56

D. Mitchell not out 12

Extras (b9, lb1, w1) 11

Total (for 3 wkts, 41 overs) 111

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Latham), 2-35 (Williamson), 3-59 (Young)

To bat: T. Blundell, G. Phillips, S. Kuggeleijn, M. Henry, T. Southee, W. O'Rourke

Bowling: Starc 6-2-22-0 (w1), Hazlewood 7-2-17-0, Lyon 16-7-27-2, Cummins 8-1-25-0, Head 4-1-10-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Australia Young Lyon Wellington Mitchell Marais Erasmus Michael Gough Ranjan Madugalle TV New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

17 minutes ago
 Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

13 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

13 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

13 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

13 hours ago
 Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

13 hours ago

More Stories From World