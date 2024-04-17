Croatia Ruling Conservatives Win Most Seats, But Not Majority: Exit Poll
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Croatia's ruling conservative party won the most seats in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, but not enough to form a government alone and less than in the previous vote four years ago, an exit poll showed
Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Croatia's ruling conservative party won the most seats in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, but not enough to form a government alone and less than in the previous vote four years ago, an exit poll showed.
The Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 58 seats in the 151-member assembly, according to the poll by Ipsos agency. In the previous 2020 vote, the HDZ won 66 seats.
A centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) won 44 seats, the survey showed. The right-wing Homeland Movement and green-left Mozemo ("We Can" in Croatian) parties followed with 13 and 11 seats, respectively.
Turnout was high after a bitter campaign between the incumbent conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and left-wing populist President Zoran Milanovic, who campaigned despite a court warning.
The showdown came as the European Union nation wrestles with corruption, a labour shortage, the highest inflation rate in the eurozone and illegal migration.
By 1430 GMT, two and a half hours before polls closed, turnout was above 50 percent, the state electoral commission said.
This compared with 34 percent at the same time during the previous election in 2020.
For months, Plenkovic and his HDZ seemed poised for an easy victory that would secure his third term as premier.
But in mid-March, Milanovic made the shock announcement that he would challenge Plenkovic and become candidate for the Social Democrats.
The Croatian presidency is a largely ceremonial office for a person without a political affiliation.
Labelling the elections a "referendum on the country's future", Milanovic, 57, urged citizens to "go out and vote for anyone but the HDZ".
Calling Plenkovic the "godfather of crime" Milanovic highlighted the recent appointment of the country's new chief prosecutor, a judge with alleged ties to corruption suspects.
Corruption has long been the Achilles heel of the HDZ.
Several of Plenkovic's ministers have stepped down following accusations and the anti-graft fight was key to Croatia's bid to join the EU in 2013.
Recent Stories
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi
Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round
Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks
Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro
Pakistan, West Indies ODI series commences on Thursday
Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems
AJK gov’t initiates efforts to revive sick industrial units
International financial partners to invest $1.8 bln in KP: Advisor
World Hemophilia Day observed to underscore importance of providing comprehensiv ..
Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri
Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi11 minutes ago
-
Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks3 minutes ago
-
Iran sanctions, Ukraine on agenda at G7 meet in Capri38 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as MPs advance controversial 'foreign influence' law38 minutes ago
-
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight1 hour ago
-
Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point1 hour ago
-
Oil prices slide, stocks diverge1 hour ago
-
Slovaks buy bullets for Ukraine in defiance of Russia-friendly PM2 hours ago
-
Lebanon's Hezbollah targets Israel base, wounding 14 soldiers2 hours ago
-
Italy PM Meloni visits Tunisia for migration talks2 hours ago
-
Biden urges Congress to pass 'pivotal' Ukraine, Israel war aid2 hours ago
-
Israel reserves 'right to protect itself' after Iran attack: Netanyahu2 hours ago