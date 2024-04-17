Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Croatia's ruling conservative party won the most seats in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, but not enough to form a government alone and less than in the previous vote four years ago, an exit poll showed

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Croatia's ruling conservative party won the most seats in a parliamentary election on Wednesday, but not enough to form a government alone and less than in the previous vote four years ago, an exit poll showed.

The Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 58 seats in the 151-member assembly, according to the poll by Ipsos agency. In the previous 2020 vote, the HDZ won 66 seats.

A centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) won 44 seats, the survey showed. The right-wing Homeland Movement and green-left Mozemo ("We Can" in Croatian) parties followed with 13 and 11 seats, respectively.

Turnout was high after a bitter campaign between the incumbent conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and left-wing populist President Zoran Milanovic, who campaigned despite a court warning.

The showdown came as the European Union nation wrestles with corruption, a labour shortage, the highest inflation rate in the eurozone and illegal migration.

By 1430 GMT, two and a half hours before polls closed, turnout was above 50 percent, the state electoral commission said.

This compared with 34 percent at the same time during the previous election in 2020.

For months, Plenkovic and his HDZ seemed poised for an easy victory that would secure his third term as premier.

But in mid-March, Milanovic made the shock announcement that he would challenge Plenkovic and become candidate for the Social Democrats.

The Croatian presidency is a largely ceremonial office for a person without a political affiliation.

Labelling the elections a "referendum on the country's future", Milanovic, 57, urged citizens to "go out and vote for anyone but the HDZ".

Calling Plenkovic the "godfather of crime" Milanovic highlighted the recent appointment of the country's new chief prosecutor, a judge with alleged ties to corruption suspects.

Corruption has long been the Achilles heel of the HDZ.

Several of Plenkovic's ministers have stepped down following accusations and the anti-graft fight was key to Croatia's bid to join the EU in 2013.