UrduPoint.com

CSTO To Create Mechanism For Cooperation Of Military Police, Prosecutors - Zas

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:46 PM

CSTO to Create Mechanism for Cooperation of Military Police, Prosecutors - Zas

Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states signed an agreement to create a mechanism of cooperation between CSTO member states' military police, military investigation offices, military prosecution and military courts, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states signed an agreement to create a mechanism of cooperation between CSTO member states' military police, military investigation offices, military prosecution and military courts, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday.

"The presidents signed an agreement on ... provision of legal assistance in cases related to temporary presence of collective security forces in CSTO member states. The document regulates the creation of a mechanism of cooperation between competent authorities of the CSTO member states: military police, military investigation, military prosecution and military courts (tribunals)," Zas said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation - Pe ..

Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation - Peskov

9 minutes ago
 CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Oper ..

CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Operations - Secretary General

16 minutes ago
 UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Aus ..

UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Australia-UK-US Pact - Minister

16 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detecte ..

COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detected Earlier in September - Kreml ..

26 minutes ago
 Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Repor ..

Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report

27 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement t ..

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement to Riot on Days of Parliamentar ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.