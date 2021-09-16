CSTO to Create Mechanism for Cooperation of Military Police, Prosecutors - Zas

Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states signed an agreement to create a mechanism of cooperation between CSTO member states' military police, military investigation offices, military prosecution and military courts, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states signed an agreement to create a mechanism of cooperation between CSTO member states' military police, military investigation offices, military prosecution and military courts, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced on Thursday.

"The presidents signed an agreement on ... provision of legal assistance in cases related to temporary presence of collective security forces in CSTO member states. The document regulates the creation of a mechanism of cooperation between competent authorities of the CSTO member states: military police, military investigation, military prosecution and military courts (tribunals)," Zas said in a statement.