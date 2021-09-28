UrduPoint.com

CSU Leader Believes Social Democrats' Scholz Has Best Chance Of Becoming German Chancellor

The leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Olaf Scholz, is likely to become the new German chancellor, Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) leader Markus Soder said on Tuesday

Soder's party CSU is a partner of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the current ruling bloc, which has a single candidate for chancellor, CDU leader Armin Laschet.

"Right now, Olaf Scholz definitely has the best chance of becoming chancellor," Soder stated at a press conference.

On behalf of the CSU, he congratulated the SPD on winning the most vote in the Sunday elections. Laschet has still not done so.

Soder noted that the SPD has priority in forming a coalition, but said CDU/CSU will try to come to an agreement with the Greens and the Free Democrats to form a "stable" government.

"These are exciting days for Germany and difficult days for CDU/CSU. It must be stated that on Sunday we suffered a heavy defeat ... It is important to respect the results of the elections," Soder said.

The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The Social Democrats emerged victorious, marginally outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the Free Democratic Party came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left.

