Customs intercept 14 living scorpions in E China

JINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Customs in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province intercepted 14 living scorpions, the customs said Wednesday.

The scorpions, commonly known as yellow-legged burrowing scorpions, were intercepted in 14 plastic containers mailed from the U.

K.

Inhabiting southern and eastern Africa, the scorpions could pose a threat to the ecological balance in China if they spread in the wild, according to the customs.

Living insects are listed in China's banned entry objects. Quarantine treatment on the scorpions has been completed.