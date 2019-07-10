UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Intercept 14 Living Scorpions In E China

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Customs intercept 14 living scorpions in E China

Customs in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province intercepted 14 living scorpions, the customs said Wednesday

JINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Customs in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province intercepted 14 living scorpions, the customs said Wednesday.

The scorpions, commonly known as yellow-legged burrowing scorpions, were intercepted in 14 plastic containers mailed from the U.

K.

Inhabiting southern and eastern Africa, the scorpions could pose a threat to the ecological balance in China if they spread in the wild, according to the customs.

Living insects are listed in China's banned entry objects. Quarantine treatment on the scorpions has been completed.

Related Topics

Africa China Qingdao From

Recent Stories

Women shot dead by her 7 year old son in Mongolia ..

1 minute ago

Giving up alcohol may significantly boost mental h ..

2 minutes ago

These diets and supplements may not really protect ..

3 minutes ago

Switching off this enzyme reversed prediabetes in ..

3 minutes ago

IMF releases first tranche of $991.4 million unde ..

9 seconds ago

Container carrying chemical overturns in Faisalaba ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.