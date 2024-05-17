Open Menu

Stocks Waver After Hitting Record Highs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Stocks waver after hitting record highs

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Stock markets wavered Thursday following record-breaking rallies fueled by cooling US inflation that lifted the Dow index above 40,000 points for much of the day.

But at the end of the trading day in New York, the Dow found itself 0.1 percent lower at 39,869.38.

"We had a big move yesterday in response to data that were friendly for, the Fed," said Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones.

"Today there was this absence of any major catalyst," he said. "With stocks at all-time highs, I think taking a breather is healthy."

Both the S&P and Nasdaq joined the Dow in the red at the close.

All three indices closed at records on Wednesday following data showing a cooling in US inflation, which raised hopes of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

London -- despite telecoms group BT soaring 17 percent -- Paris and Frankfurt in contrast ended in the red, one day after striking their own records over expectations of rate cuts in the eurozone and the UK.

"Profit-taking is likely to be the main driver behind today's weakness in stocks," City Index analyst Fawad Razaqzada told AFP on European trading as there was no major news to send stocks lower.

"European markets have failed to follow the bullish theme set in the United States," said Scope Markets analyst Joshua Mahony.

Hopes that the Fed and other central banks will soon cut interest rates have supported equities in recent sessions.

Elsewhere, the Dollar got a boost following data showing a rise in US import prices in April.

Oil prices advanced following US data showing a drop in gasoline inventories ahead of the Memorial Day kickoff of the summer driving season.

Among individual companies, Walmart shot up 7.0 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits as the retail giant pointed to gains from wealthier consumers.

But Deere & Company dropped 4.7 percent as it projected broad-based 2024 sales declines in light of a tough operating environment in the farming economy.

Related Topics

Import Dollar Company Driver Oil London Paris Frankfurt New York United Kingdom United States April Stocks Market All From Walmart

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

54 minutes ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

10 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

10 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

10 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

10 hours ago
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

10 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

10 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

10 hours ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

10 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

10 hours ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

10 hours ago

More Stories From World