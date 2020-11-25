UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic To Hold Free, Voluntary Testing For COVID-19 In December - Health Minister

The Czech Republic will conduct the free and voluntary mass testing of citizens for the coronavirus from December 18-31, Minister of Health Jan Blatny said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Czech Republic will conduct the free and voluntary mass testing of citizens for the coronavirus from December 18-31, Minister of Health Jan Blatny said on Wednesday.

"In the period from December 18-31, all citizens will have a opportunity to undergo antigen testings, which will be covered by the health insurance," Blatny told reporters.

The minister added that teachers would be tested first from December 4-18, also on a voluntary basis, and in early January, they would be retested before the resumption of classes.

According to the minister, he has already discussed the testing process with Prime Minister Andrej Babis, and on Sunday, the government is expected to approve it at the extraordinary meeting.

The antigen tests provide results within 15 minutes, however, unlike laboratory polymerase chain reaction testing, they have a higher chance of missing an active infection.

To date, the Czech Republic has confirmed 496,638 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 7,360, according to the World Health Organization.

