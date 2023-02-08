Czech Residents Raised Over $1Mln to Assist Turkey, Syria in One Day - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Czech residents on Monday raised 24.6 million korunas (about $1.1 million) in donations and sent the money to charitable organizations to help earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria, Idnes reported.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria.

The earthquake toppled thousands of homes and left over 7,000 dead in both countries.