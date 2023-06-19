UrduPoint.com

Czech Unions Planning To Hold 4 Demonstrations Against Financial Reforms Before July

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Trade unions of the Czech Republic intend to hold four protest actions by the end of June against the package of reforms presented by the government to improve public finances, the leader of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions (CMKOS), Josef Stredula, said on Monday

"Today, the leadership of the CMKOS discussed the situation around the government's reform package. We intend to hold four protest actions before the start of the summer holidays. If we fail to agree with the cabinet on amendments to the proposed reforms, we will continue our protests in September. We also propose that President Petr Pavel be the moderator of the negotiations on reforms between representatives of the government, trade unions and employers," Stredula said in a statement.

The protests will take place on June 20 in the southern city of Strakonice, on June 27 in the northeastern city of Ostrava and the eastern city of Zlin and on June 29 in Prague, the statement added.

The government intends to discuss the proposed amendments to the reforms at a meeting on June 28, after which it will submit the text of the bill to the parliament, the statement read.

The government's financial recovery package, unveiled on May 11, includes, among other things, a reduction in state subsidies, the resumption of health insurance, the abolition of a number of tax incentives, an increase in VAT on certain types of goods and services and a change in the conditions for pension disbursement.

