Damascus accuses Israel of expansionism after annexation vow

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019):Damascus on Wednesday condemned a vow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex part of the occupied West Bank if re-elected, accusing him expansionism.

Netanyahu on Tuesday issued a deeply controversial pledge to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley if he wins the September 17 poll.

He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements in the wider West Bank if re-elected.

"Syria strongly condemns the prime minister's announcement," a Syrian foreign ministry source told state news agency SANA, warning Israel against a "flagrant violation" of international treaties.

The source said that the planned move is consistent with Israel's "expansionist nature" and its history of "attacking the rights of Palestinians."