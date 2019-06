The date of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia remains uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced last Wednesday that Maduro was set to "soon" pay a visit to Russia.

"No, there's no understanding [of the date of the visit] yet," Peskov told reporters.