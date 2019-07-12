Dates Exporters of Pakistan participates in World Palm Dates Expo in

A delegation of leading dates exporters fromPakistan is participating in the World Palm Dates Expo being held inIstanbul from 11-14 July

More than 2,000 buyers from Turkey, the MiddleEast, the Balkans and Europe, and a number of companies and factoriesinvolved in the trade and processing of dates, food and beverages areattending the event.

More than 2,000 buyers from Turkey, the MiddleEast, the Balkans and Europe, and a number of companies and factoriesinvolved in the trade and processing of dates, food and beverages areattending the event.

Exhibitors and delegates from 14 leading datesproducing countries are showcasing their products.Pakistan delegation has so far met a number of buyers and importers fromTurkey and neighbouring countries.

This includes Turkish Frozen Foods Inc.

,Nak Dis Ticaret Ltd., Hurmaciniz.com, Hurma Ticaret A.S. and AlmustasharGroup, etc."The Turkish importers have expressed keen interest in Pakistani dateswhich could be exported at the most economical prices", said Bilal Pasha,Pakistan's Consul General in Istanbul during his interaction guests atPakistan stalls.

He said the trade visitors appreciated the quality ofPakistani dates and invited the Pakistani delegation to visit their unitsat the Fruits & Vegetables Market.After meeting potential importers and buyers in Istanbul and visiting thedates handling facilities in Turkey, the delegation will visit Konya,another hub of Turkish fruits and vegetable trade.