UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dates Exporters Of Pakistan Participates In World Palm Dates Expo In

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Dates Exporters of Pakistan participates in World Palm Dates Expo in

A delegation of leading dates exporters fromPakistan is participating in the World Palm Dates Expo being held inIstanbul from 11-14 July

IstanbulISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) A delegation of leading dates exporters fromPakistan is participating in the World Palm Dates Expo being held inIstanbul from 11-14 July.

More than 2,000 buyers from Turkey, the MiddleEast, the Balkans and Europe, and a number of companies and factoriesinvolved in the trade and processing of dates, food and beverages areattending the event.

Exhibitors and delegates from 14 leading datesproducing countries are showcasing their products.Pakistan delegation has so far met a number of buyers and importers fromTurkey and neighbouring countries.

This includes Turkish Frozen Foods Inc.

,Nak Dis Ticaret Ltd., Hurmaciniz.com, Hurma Ticaret A.S. and AlmustasharGroup, etc."The Turkish importers have expressed keen interest in Pakistani dateswhich could be exported at the most economical prices", said Bilal Pasha,Pakistan's Consul General in Istanbul during his interaction guests atPakistan stalls.

He said the trade visitors appreciated the quality ofPakistani dates and invited the Pakistani delegation to visit their unitsat the Fruits & Vegetables Market.After meeting potential importers and buyers in Istanbul and visiting thedates handling facilities in Turkey, the delegation will visit Konya,another hub of Turkish fruits and vegetable trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Europe Turkey Visit Konya Istanbul Hub July Market Event From

Recent Stories

London, Washington Consider Boosting Military Pres ..

4 minutes ago

China's Huawei unveils 1st 5G smartphone in Kuwait ..

4 minutes ago

Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

21 minutes ago

China to Impose Sanctions on US Companies Selling ..

11 minutes ago

New rift in Germany's far-right AfD ahead of polls ..

11 minutes ago

Gasly on top after opening Silverstone practice

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.