Daughter of South African Anti-Apartheid Leader Nelson Mandela Dies at 59 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died at the age of 59, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported.

According to SABC, Zindzi died in the early hours of Monday in a hospital in Johannesburg.

Zindzi was the youngest of Nelson Mandela's three daughters. At the time of her passing she was serving as the South African ambassador to Denmark.