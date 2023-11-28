Open Menu

Deadly Storm Cuts Power To Nearly Two Million In Russia, Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Hurricane force winds, snowfall and flooding that swept parts of southern Russia, Ukraine and Moldova left at least eight people dead Monday and almost two million without power, Moscow's energy ministry said.

Dubbed the 'storm of the century' by Russian media, the violent weather has lashed the southern regions of Dagestan, Krasnodar and Rostov, as well as the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea since Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin has been following reports of the "meteorological disasters" and has ordered the government to take measures to help the affected regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said

Russia's energy ministry said about 1.9 million people were affected by power cuts.

Huge waves crashed over beachside areas of Russia's Black Sea coast, video from social media showed, as wind speeds reached over 140 kilometres (about 90 miles) per hour in some places.

