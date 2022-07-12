Death Toll After Ukrainian Attack on Nova Kakhovka Increases to 7 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The death toll following the Ukrainian strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region has increased to seven, the head of the city's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that some 40 more people have suffered injuries.

A strike on Nova Kakhovka was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and damaging a local hospital and "hundreds" of apartments in residential buildings, according to Leontyev. The head of the city's military-civilian administration told Sputnik that the attack was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

"I know exactly about seven dead and about 40 people who asked for help," the official said.

In addition, Leontyev compared the strike to the 2020 Beirut blast when "saltpeter" also exploded.