UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Building Collapse In Jordan's Amman Rises To 13 - Security Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 03:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The death toll from Tuesday's building collapse in the Jordanian capital city of Amman has risen to 13, the kingdom's Public Security Directorate said in a statement, received by Sputnik.

"The 13th body has been pulled out from the rubble of the collapsed building, 14 injured," the directorate said in the statement.

The authority added that the clearance of the rubble continues.

According to the Ammon news agency, one woman remains under the rubble.

Rescuers have identified three locations where she might be. The rescue operation has no end date yet.

The building collapsed on Tuesday in Amman's Jabal al-Weibdeh district. The Al Jazeera broadcaster cited residents of the building as saying that the building was old and collapsed as the owner began expansion work downstairs. Three people ” the owner of the building, the maintenance contractor, and the maintenance technician ” have been detained by the authorities.

