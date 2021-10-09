UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Building's Collapse In Georgia's Batumi Reaches 5 People - Reports

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:40 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in the Georgian resort town of Batumi, has reached five, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Rustavi 2 broadcaster, the fifth victim is underage.

On Friday, a part of the 7-story residential building collapsed in Batumi, leaving several people trapped under the debris.

The local authorities in Batumi said that an explosion due to a gas leak could have caused the collapse.

