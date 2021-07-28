BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Two people have died as a result of a powerful explosion at an industrial park for chemicals companies in the German city of Leverkusen, the company said on Tuesday.

The blast took place at the Chempark waste incineration site on Tuesday morning, causing a fire at a fuel depot and killing one.

"Another person has died as a result of the explosion," the press service said.

The search for five missing people is still underway. Chempark earlier reported that 31 people were injured in the accident. The cause of the explosion has yet to be established.

Chempark, operated by the Leverkusen-based company Currenta, is one of the largest chemical parks in Europe, with over 70 operating plants.