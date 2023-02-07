Death Toll From Earthquake Rises to 812 in Syria, 1,449 Injured - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll as a result of a powerful earthquake has risen to 812 in Syria, while 1,449 people have been injured, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier reports indicated that 711 people were killed and 1,431 were injured.

"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama ... Idlib, Tartus, the number of victims increased to 812 people, and 1,449 were injured," the ministry said in a statement.