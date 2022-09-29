UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Shipwreck In North Of Bangladesh Rises To 69, Another 3 Missing - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The number of victims in a shipwreck in the north of Bangladesh has reached 69, with three people missing, local media reported.

A total of 30 women, 21 children and 18 men died as a result of the accident, while three more are missing, according to the rescuers, United news of Bangladesh reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, an overloaded passenger boat carrying about 80 people sank in the middle of the Karatoya river. The majority of the passengers were Hindu devotees heading to the temple.

Such accidents are quite common in Bangladesh, which has more than 230 rivers. However, this shipwreck is by far the largest boat accident in 2022.

